Rackspace Technology to Showcase Purpose-built Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications from Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR) at AWS re:Invent

Rackspace will Feature Generative AI Applications, Breakout Session with JobTarget and Networking Events

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid multicloud technology solutions, announced celebrating twelve years of attending AWS re:Invent with a futuristic booth activation, a breakout session in collaboration with JobTarget, networking events and a showcase of purpose-built generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications from Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) – a global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, enhancing customer experience, improving service quality, and accelerating value creation through the secure and practical application of AI technologies. AWS re:Invent is a learning conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the global cloud computing community.



Rackspace Technology at AWS re:Invent 2023

Rackspace Technology is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner celebrating twelve years of attending AWS re:Invent, which will take place from November 27 – December 1 in Las Vegas, NV. Rackspace Technology is a Platinum sponsor of the event, and has planned a futuristic booth activation, purpose-built generative AI applications, breakout session with JobTarget and networking events.

Rackspace F.A.I.R. Adventure Quest

Visit Rackspace at booth 450 in the Venetian Sands Expo for a hands-on, interactive generative AI demonstration that showcases how serverless computing, AI and machine learning, and VR technologies combine to create an A(I)dventurous experience.

Booth visitors will be able to create a personalized generative AI avatar and take on an intergalactic generative AI and VR mission where they have to find the missing AWS services to light up the city’s power source and they could win a prize. Once the quest is completed, participants will receive their score and a tree will be planted in their honor as a thank you.

AWS re:Invent 2023 Breakout Session

Ready, Set, Data: Perfecting the Art of Talent Matching with AI

Monday, November 27th 3:00-4:00pm | Mandalay Bay | Level 1 | North | Islander G

Rackspace Technology will join customer, JobTarget, a job search and recruitment platform, to discuss AI and innovation. During the session, JobTarget CTO, Mark Oreta, will discuss how the company built and launched a scalable AWS infrastructure, application architecture, and database, with an emphasis on high availability, scalability, performance, security, and cost-effectiveness as key metrics for the future.

JobTarget went from managing one million postings a month to pushing over 800,000 a day, increasing scale by 11,000%. Session participants will learn how JobTarget plans to leverage AI to craft postings and advertising strategies to create perfect matches between employers and job seekers. Catch JobTarget at the Islander G room at Mandalay Bay on Monday, November 27th.

Rackspace Technology has been working with AWS to solve some of our customer’s most complex and transformative cloud challenges. With more than 2,200+ AWS certifications and 16 AWS Competency designations, Rackspace Technology delivers cutting-edge AWS capabilities to help customers achieve operational efficiency, innovation, agility, and cost savings.

For more information on Rackspace Technology’s AWS re:Invent 2023 participation, click here or visit us at AWS re:Invent at booth 450 in the Venetian Sands Expo. In addition, the Rackspace Technology blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, will have the latest news about AWS re:Invent 2023.

About Rackspace Technology

