Rackspace Technology Wins 2022 Malaysia and Singapore Microsoft Managed Partner Awards for Global Partner Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, April 12, 2022 -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has received the 2022 Malaysia and Singapore Microsoft Managed Partner Awards for Global Partner Solutions.



Since 2001, Rackspace Technology has worked with Microsoft to cultivate a global relationship, focused on helping businesses make the most of Microsoft technologies. Through innovative product delivery and unmatched service and support across the Microsoft portfolio, Rackspace Technology was among the first to be named an Azure Expert MSP after rigorous audits in 2018.

In both Malaysia and Singapore, Rackspace Technology was recognized for the company’s commitment to creating and delivering innovative digital transformation customer solutions and services based on Microsoft Technologies and its dedication to excellence. Rackspace Technology offers expertise and end-to-end solutions for all the Microsoft clouds; Azure®, Modern Workplace (Microsoft 365®), and Business Applications (Dynamics® 365).

Rackspace Technology has worked with Microsoft to establish a framework across both companies to support customers with Microsoft solutions to help enterprises manage their Microsoft technologies in a public, private, hybrid, or multicloud environment.

"As one of the very few Azure Experts with specializations in public, private and hybrid cloud customer solutions, we are a unique partner in the Microsoft ecosystem globally,” said Sandeep Bhargava, managing director, Asia Pacific, and Japan at Rackspace Technology. "We are thrilled to be honored for our global partnership and specifically our work in Singapore and Malaysia. These awards further confirm our commitment to providing Microsoft solutions that address the transformational needs of today’s businesses.”

To find out more about the Rackspace Technology and Microsoft Partnership click here.

