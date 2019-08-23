Radar Pictures Partners with Gravitas Global Advisors on New Global Initiatives

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar Pictures and Gravitas Global Advisors have entered into a newly formed global partnership, which finds Gravitas Capital investing as an equity partner in Radar Pictures. The new infrastructure not only includes film and television, but also creates in-house Marketing/Branding, Music, Publishing, Merchandising, and Ancillary Divisions headed up by Gravitas Principals, Erik Hicks and Michael Markiewicz, who collectively orchestrated and facilitated the deal between the two companies. Interscope Records Co-Founder and Radar Pictures CEO Ted Field tasked his Business Development team to negotiate the new deal on behalf of Radar, alongside Gravitas Managing Partners, Vincent S. LoPriore and Steve Derby, who represented their firm. Mr. LoPriore and Mr. Derby, also CEO of SDS Capital Group, will jointly oversee all financial business matters on behalf of Radar.

Mr. Field says about the deal: "Given Radar Pictures 30+ years of making films we wanted a progressive model in which we could usher in the next iteration of our vision. I'm very pleased to have Vincent as my personal advisor. He has greatly increased my enthusiasm for the future of our union, and with the entire Gravitas team at our disposal it gives us a rare opportunity to daily draw upon their global financial experience."

Radar Partner Mike Weber says: "With this new capital investment from Gravitas, we are able to engage writers and directors to adapt our library of over 300 intellectual properties into new tv/film/streaming projects just as was done with Sony on JUMANJI WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE and The Wheel of Time at Amazon."

Mr. LoPriore added: "Radar Pictures worldwide gross revenue has exceeded $9 Billion thus far, and we're looking forward to seeing a major increase of creativity and productivity across the board. Our firm is fully committed to our new endeavor, as every member will add value to Radar's already long list of accomplishments, by providing additional insight on how to scale the company with fiscal discipline, and by bringing a wealth of knowledge in areas of corporate finance and administrative operations."

Mr. Hicks has also brought into the Radar/Gravitas fold, entertainment veteran and serial entrepreneur, Jamal Weathers. Mr. Weathers spearheaded the AQUAhydrate deal bringing together his longtime friend, actor, and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg; entertainment and business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs; and The Yucaipa Companies, LLC. In addition, he was a strategic consultant to Mark Wahlberg on the inception of Alma Nove and the Wahlburgers franchise. Mr. Weathers will be advising Radar/Gravitas in all areas of entertainment, and with his extensive relationships and creative prowess he will also be developing and co-producing new projects in film, television, and music alongside Radar as well.

Radar Pictures and Gravitas Global Advisors will be announcing a plethora of new projects, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions in the upcoming months.

Gravitas Global Advisors are represented by Dennis Ashley at ICM Partners.

www.gravitasglobaladvisors.com

