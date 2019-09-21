Radco Industries sponsors Mason Cullen, of the Mason Cullen 5 racing team, with Radcolube® CLP GUN OIL in Lucas Oil Nationals Series.

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radco Industries is excited to announce our sponsorship of the Mason Cullen 5 racing team! Mason Cullen is a professional off-road racer, competing in the ProLite class of the Lucas Oil Nationals Series. The Mason Cullen 5 Race Team will proudly display the Radcolube® CLP Gun Oil logo. Our Radcolube® CLP Gun Oil product is used by U.S. and allied militaries around the world and is Department of Defense Approved/Qualified. Radcolube® CLP Gun Oil is trusted by both military and law enforcement agencies and would make an excellent addition to the gun pack for hunting and target shooting enthusiasts.

Radco Industries will be an active participant during the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series 2019 and 2020. Race goers will also have an opportunity pick up a free sample of our newest product Radcolube® CLP GUN OIL as well as ask questions about our products that support of our nation, military and veterans.

About Radcolube® CLP (GUN OIL): An all-in-one cleaner, lubricant and preservative that applies easily, providing both short term and long-term preservation of small and large caliber weapons. Available in convenient pack sizes of 4 oz, pint, liter and gallon containers.

CLEANER: Formulated to keep small and large caliber weapons preforming in the harshest conditions. Exceeds U.S. Government CLP military specifications, approved for use in extreme environments including cold, salt, and dust.

LUBRICANT: Allows weapons to perform continuously without incident. Proven in extreme conditions with zero stoppages during US Army qualification.

PRESERVATIVE: Trusted by the U.S. Military and approved by the U.S. Government to keep their weapons battle ready. Let RADCOLUBE® CLP help protect your weapon.

About Radco Industries Inc. Radco Industries was established in 1971 by Robert Damiani. We specialize in the manufacturing of high-quality specialty fluids and lubricants that encompass a broad spectrum of applications and temperature ranges. An engineering-based company, we also offer expert technical support and an array of valuable services based on industry knowledge spanning more than 45 years. We apply this approach to create a customer experience that is friendly, efficient, and seamless. All Radco products are supported by stringent ISO 9001 Quality System and are certified in our state-of-the-art testing and R&D laboratories. Since 2002, Radco Industries has been comprised of two divisions: Heat Transfer Fluids and Military Lubricants Division (MLD). The MLD supplies more than 20 MIL-SPEC critical application lubricants with over 25 QPL approvals, which include Radcolube® CLP (GUN OIL). Our MIL-SPEC critical application lubricants are manufactured at our facilities in La Fox & Batavia, IL and are used by all branches of the military, both domestic and abroad, as well as in various commercial applications

"As one of the formulators for Radco's new Radcolube® CLP (GUN OIL), I designed this lubricant not only to exceed the stringent Military CLP specification, but also exceed my lubricant requirements for my own personal firearms."

Michael Damiani -CEO, Radco Industries Inc.

