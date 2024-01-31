|
31.01.2024 13:42:52
RADCOM Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 14%
(RTTNews) - RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) reported fourth quarter GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.03 million, or breakeven per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $3.8 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.09 per share, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $14.0 million, compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, 14% year-over-year growth. Analysts on average had estimated $13.55 million in revenue.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Radcom Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Radcom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Radcom-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Radcom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Radcom von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt zum Start des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)