31.01.2024 13:42:52

RADCOM Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 14%

(RTTNews) - RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) reported fourth quarter GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.03 million, or breakeven per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $3.8 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.09 per share, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $14.0 million, compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, 14% year-over-year growth. Analysts on average had estimated $13.55 million in revenue.

