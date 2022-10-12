|
12.10.2022 17:28:00
Radian Aerospace Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
Richard Humphrey, Co-Founder and CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Radian Aerospace's co-founder and CEO Richard Humphrey as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.
Goldman Sachs selected Radian from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.
Radian Aerospace ("Radian") is developing the world's first fully reusable horizontal takeoff and landing, single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) spaceplane. Radian's system will be capable of a wide range of space operations, including the delivery of people and light cargo to low earth orbit (LEO) with aircraft-like operations. Radian's new approach is expected to uncork existing aerospace markets and create entirely new ones. The team is comprised of some of the industry's leading and most experienced engineers, specialists, and business innovators.
"I am incredibly honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire team at Radian," said Humphrey. "Our mission to develop game-changing innovation that will transform our future is possible only because of our brilliant and passionate teammates who fearlessly confront the formidable challenges of achieving our vision. Thank you to Goldman Sachs for recognizing the notable efforts of our work and for hosting this one-of-a-kind event."
"We're delighted to recognize Richard as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "He has made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."
In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Radian Aerospace
Radian Aerospace (Radian) is disrupting the aerospace industry with a next generation aerospace vehicle that is the world's first fully reusable horizontal takeoff and landing, single stage to orbit spaceplane, delivering people and light cargo to low earth orbit (LEO) and multiple terrestrial destinations with aircraft-like operations. Radian will provide the most frequent, reliable, and affordable human transportation in the aerospace industry, inspiring and driving the creation of totally new markets. For more information about Radian Aerospace visit radianaerospace.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radian-aerospace-honored-by-goldman-sachs-for-entrepreneurship-301647552.html
SOURCE Radian Aerospace Inc
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zeitweise an die Nulllinie zurück, bevor er wieder deutlich anstieg. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte nach Bekanntgabe der US-Inflationszahlen auf rotes Terrain, konnte sich im Anschluss jedoch wieder weit über die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.