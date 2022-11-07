Radian Generation Expands Rapidly Growing Regulatory Compliance Offering with Acquisition of Cooper Compliance

Radian's digital asset management platform now boasts NERC compliance software

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radian Generation, a global leader of asset management solutions for renewable energy projects, has acquired Cooper Compliance of Folsom Lake, CA. The acquisition adds a talented team and proprietary, database-driven compliance software (Global Audit Ready®) to the company's already robust suite of full project lifecycle asset management offerings.

"NERC-managed compliance and cybersecurity services are the fastest-growing segments of Radian Generation's business," said Kellie Macpherson, Vice President of Compliance & Risk Management at Radian Generation. "This acquisition provides expertise and technology that enhance our current offering and allow us to support a wider breadth of customers subject to the NERC standards. Ensuring reliability is critical to taking advantage of the runway provided by the Inflation Reduction Act."

The Global Audit-Ready® SharePoint software centralizes clients' compliance programs with built-in controls and compliance dashboards. The platform features a continuously updated database of NERC regulations, including guidance documents, regulatory training materials, and supplements gathered and summarized by subject matter experts.

"Radian's impressive suite of asset management solutions and dedication to customer care are a great fit for our digital approach to regulatory compliance management," said Mary Jo Cooper, founder of Cooper Compliance. "Together, we bring a uniquely comprehensive set of software and services to the market."

The Cooper acquisition differentiates Radian's NERC compliance offering providing customers automated templates and a centralized location to manage and monitor compliance, saving time and increasing transparency. This is the second major addition to Radian's offerings in 2022. In April, Radian announced the acquisition of Green IT, a technology solutions provider offering operational technology and cybersecurity services as well as an expansive software catalog to the renewable energy industry.

Both the Green IT and Cooper deals were backed by 424 Capital, a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle-market companies in the technology and tech-enabled services sectors.

About Radian Generation

Radian Generation was founded in 2013 on the core principle of driving sustainable growth by providing superb asset management solutions for the renewable energy industry. During the formative years of the solar and wind market, the experiences accumulated by members of our team of industry veterans fostered an acute awareness of the need for versatility, continuity, and resiliency in a third-party business model for managing projects expected to last for decades. Today, Radian continues its industry-leading practices providing services and software to more than 45 GW of solar, wind, and battery storage assets around the world. The recent acquisitions of Green IT and Cooper Compliance have expanded Radian's capabilities with a team of almost 100 energy professionals dedicated to supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future. For more information about Radian Generation, please visit radiangen.com

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies within technology and tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com.

SOURCE Radian Generation