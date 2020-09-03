Radiance Technologies Promotes Ms. Rita Hill to Executive Vice President for the National Security Sector

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance) is pleased to announce the promotion of Ms. Rita Hill as the company's Executive Vice President for the National Security Sector, an organization focused on advanced technical solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Community. In this new role, Ms. Hill will oversee Radiance's intelligence, electronic systems, and cyber operations; delivering a broad-spectrum of critical technology services, including microelectronics, weapon system exploitation, intelligence analysis and production, R&D, modeling and simulation as well as analytical tool development.

Ms. Hill joined Radiance in May 2015. During her tenure, she has served as senior vice president for the Technical Intelligence Group, responsible for execution and oversight; providing technical solutions and delivering multi-intelligence products, SW application development, and engineering services to a number of DoD and National intelligence centers, including the U. S. Air Force, Army and Navy.

Prior to joining Radiance, Ms. Hill had a 20-year career with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). She served as Vice President for Advanced Analytics where she was responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction, managing all aspects of the business, including strategy, growth, customer relationships, and program execution. Prior to her career at SAIC, Ms. Hill worked 5 years at the U.S. Space and Missile Defense Command in Huntsville, AL, as an electronics engineer supporting missile defense programs and ground-based radar systems. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the University of Dayton.

