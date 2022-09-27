Radio Flyer, 105-Year-Old Chicago-Based Business Earns B Corp Certification

The legacy brand is the first global toy and eBike manufacturer to receive this prestigious recognition

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, maker of The Original Little Red Wagon™ and leader in kids ride-ons and adult micro-mobility products, has become a Certified B Corporation. The legacy brand with more than 105 years of history has become the first global toy and electric bikes (eBike) manufacturer recognized by B Labs for its commitment and progress toward positive environmental and social impact.

From sustainable packaging to carbon-neutral shipping, customers can feel certain their purchase is made with eco-conscious practices in mind. The carbon emissions from each item purchased on RadioFlyer.com is 100% offset through a verified emission reduction project. By focusing on the raw materials used in packaging construction, the company has increased the recycled content of packaging to 87%.

"Radio Flyer has inspired play for generations of families, but as we continue to grow the business, we have a responsibility to protect and preserve the earth for future generations," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "We are proud to see our commitment to being an environmentally and socially responsible corporation recognized but know there is always more work to be done. We are in the early stages of our sustainability and social impact journey and we are proud to offer more sustainably made products that our customers pass down from one generation to the next."

Going beyond the iconic little red wagon, Radio Flyer's line of eBikes is designed specifically for families. Staying true to the brand's focus on delivering products that reimagine play and create memories that last a lifetime, Flyer™ electric bikes provide a fun way to engage families while offering a greener alternative to gas-powered transportation.

Radio Flyer's trailblazing efforts established the company as a leader in sustainability within the toy industry. Radio Flyer's commitment to global sustainability leads with goals and initiatives to learn and share continued progress toward environmental responsibility:

SBTI: Radio Flyer has publicly committed to science-based emission reduction goals aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative to keep global emission reduction targets well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

RE100: Radio Flyer is a member of RE100 , the global corporate renewable energy initiative uniting hundreds of businesses committed to using 100% renewable electricity.

Chemical Footprint Project: Aligned with efforts to better manage chemicals used in the manufacturing process, Radio Flyer has joined the Clean Production Action Chemical Footprint Project .

Aligned with efforts to better manage chemicals used in the manufacturing process, Radio Flyer has joined the . The Arbor Day Foundation: In partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation, Radio Flyer plants a tree for every toy purchased on radioflyer.com. Since the program began in 2013, the brand has planted over 290,000 trees.

Radio Flyer believes profits follow purpose. Over the past 20 years, the company has donated more than 15,000 fan-favorite wagons to the Starlight Children's Foundation who distribute the wagons to children's hospitals, helping bring a little light to patient transport. Radio Flyer's award-winning design team took it a step further with the introduction of the Hero Wagon, a uniquely designed wagon that allows children under medical care to feel like kids even within the walls of a hospital. Radio Flyer is donating 1,000 Hero Wagons to hospitals annually.

There are more than 4,000 B Corp certified businesses in 74 countries across 150 industries. Radio Flyer underwent the B Impact Assessment evaluation which assessed the company's overall impact on its workers, community, customers and environment.

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer is the maker of the famous and beloved Original Little Red Wagon™ and the world's leading producer of ride-ons including wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, Tesla™ children's vehicles and other award-winning products. Since 1917, the family-owned company has created icons of childhood, building a legacy of high quality, timeless and innovative toys that spark the imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer vehicles have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer has received numerous awards, including 11 times as "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company, and "Best in Business" by Inc.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

