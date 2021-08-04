Radio Flyer Ranks on Fast Company's Third Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Radio Flyer came in at No. 72 for its constant reinvention of its classic little red wagon, introduced nearly 105 years ago.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

"It's an honor to be recognized among so many remarkable organizations making waves within their industries, and during such a transformational time for our company," said Robert Pasin, Radio Flyer CEO. "Innovation is part of everything we do, and it is how we have stayed relevant for over 100 years."

Radio Flyer's commitment to innovation has led the company to become one of the nation's top Best Places to Work year over year while achieving its highest sales growth in the company's history. It also drives the brand's expansion into new product categories, including its most recent launch of Flyer™, the brand's new line of electric bikes and scooters for adult riders.

Even throughout the pandemic, Radio Flyer continued to hire employees, expand departments and new functions, and invest resources in new product development to increase the number of products launched. This resulted in Radio Flyer's entry into additional product categories to keep families active and spark imaginations, including inflatable backyard bounce houses, soft endless play mats, and adult electric bikes and scooters.

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2021) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 17, 2021. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Little Red Wagon™ is the world's leading producer of wagons, tricycles, pre-school scooters and other ride-ons. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has created icons of childhood, building a legacy of high quality, timeless and innovative toys that spark the imagination and inspire outdoor, active play.

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design.

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations.

