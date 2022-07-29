Radiology Associates of Albuquerque and Advanced Imaging, LLC Provide Supplemental Notice of Data Incident

Albuquerque, NM – July 28, 2022. Radiology Associates of Albuquerque, also known as RAA Imaging, and Advanced Imaging, LLC, also known as High Resolution, (together "RAA") are providing notice regarding an incident that may affect certain personal information. RAA is providing information about the incident, its response, and steps individuals may take to protect personal information, should they feel it appropriate to do so. This notice supplements information that RAA provided in October 2021 and is not notice of a new incident.

What Happened? In August 2021, RAA learned that it experienced a cyber incident. RAA promptly took steps to secure its systems and commenced an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. RAA has been working diligently to investigate this incident and confirm any information that may be affected. Through the investigation, it was determined that certain documents stored within RAA's environment were copied from the system as part of the cyber incident between July 22, 2021 and August 3, 2021. Through the investigation, RAA further determined that certain email accounts were accessed without authorization at varying times between December 22, 2020 and July 15, 2021. Based on the investigation, RAA conducted a detailed review of the impacted and potentially impacted data to determine the type of information present and to whom it related. This process to review and catalogue the data and determine whose information may be affected has been ongoing and was recently completed in June 2022. RAA is now working to provide further notice to those individuals whose information may be affected.

What Information Was Involved?

The personal information potentially affected varies by individual. It may include: name; contact information; demographic information; medical information, such as treatment or diagnosis information, including information regarding mental or physical condition; medical record number; patient number; health insurance information, including billing/claim information, health insurance number, plan, group, and/or policy number, and/or Medicaid/Medicare identification; biometric data; date of birth; electronic signature; email/username and password/pin; marriage certificate; mother's maiden name; vehicle information (VIN, license plate number); financial account and/or credit/debit card information; driver's license or state/federal identification number; and/or Social Security number. It is important to note that the information varies by individual and not all of these data types were potentially affected for each person.

What We Are Doing. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information within its care are among RAA's highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, RAA promptly took steps to secure its systems and investigate the full scope of the incident. RAA has taken additional steps to further enhance the security of its systems. In an abundance of caution, RAA is also notifying affected individuals and providing information on steps they may take to protect their information. RAA is also providing potentially affected individuals with access to credit monitoring services at no cost. Further information may be found on RAA's website at www.raaonline.com/data-privacy/ .

What You Can Do. RAA encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and explanation of benefit forms and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. RAA also encourages individuals to review the information contained in the "Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information" section of its website notice related to this incident.

For More Information. Individuals with questions may call RAA's dedicated assistance line at (855) 516-3877, Monday-Friday: 7:00 am-4:30 pm MST, excluding major U.S. holidays.

RAA sincerely regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause and remains committed to safeguarding information in its care.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO HELP PROTECT PERSONAL INFORMATION

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

Social Security number;

Date of birth;

Addresses for the prior two to five years;

Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting bureaus must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active-duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For District of Columbia residents, the District of Columbia Attorney General may be contacted at: 441 4th St. NW #1100 Washington, D.C. 20001; 202-727-3400; and oag.dc.gov.

For Maryland residents, the Maryland Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-528-8662 or 1-888-743-0023; and www.oag.state.md.us. RAA is located at 4411 The 25 Way, Ste. 150, Albuquerque, NM 87109.

For New York residents, the New York Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

For North Carolina residents, the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; and www.ncdoj.gov.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General may be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; and 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are two (2) Rhode Island residents impacted by this incident.

Media Contact: Rhonda Mayorga, rmayorga@raaonline.com

