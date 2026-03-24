Radiopharm Theranostics Aktie
WKN DE: A3DXLS / ISIN: US75041J1016
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24.03.2026 12:42:46
Radiopharm Theranostics Announces Positive Interim Data From RAD 101 Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (RADX), Tuesday announced the second interim data from its U.S. Phase 2b clinical imaging trial of RAD 101, a novel, small-molecule imaging agent targeting fatty acid synthase, in brain metastases.
The data showed that 90 percent of the participants dosed with RAD101 achieved concordance between PET imaging and MRI, showing significant and selective tumor uptake in the brain metastases.
Additionally, the first five patients with evaluable six-month follow-up and/or biopsy data show a positive trend for sensitivity and specificity.
Looking ahead, the company expects to the final data readout from the full 30-patient study by June.
In the pre-market hours, RADX is trading at $5.00, up 7.76 percent on the Nasdaq.
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