Radiopharm Theranostics To Meet FDA On Phase 3 Design For RAD101; Phase 2b Shows 93% MRI Concordance

(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. (RADX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals for oncology, announced that it has scheduled an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. FDA to discuss the pivotal Phase 3 development of RAD101 for the diagnosis of recurrent brain metastases.

FDA Meeting & Phase 3 Plans

The company will meet with the FDA on October 1, 2026, to align on the design of a pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating RAD101 in patients with suspected recurrent brain metastases following radiotherapy.

Discussions will focus on key Phase 3 design elements, including patient enrollment and primary and secondary endpoints.

Radiopharm expects to finalize its registrational strategy and be Phase 3-ready by the end of 2026.

Positive Phase 2b Results

RAD101 is an investigational Fluorine-18-labeled small-molecule imaging agent targeting fatty acid synthase (FASN), being developed to distinguish recurrent brain metastases from treatment-related effects.

The Phase 2b trial achieved its primary endpoint, with RAD101 demonstrating 93% concordance with MRI across all evaluable lesions.

The imaging agent also showed selective tumor uptake, with PET imaging identifying metabolic activity in cases where MRI findings were equivocal.

Regulatory & Commercial Updates

RAD101 has received FDA Fast Track designation for distinguishing recurrent disease from treatment effects in brain metastases originating from solid tumors.

Radiopharm Theranostics entered into a partnership with Siemens Healthineers on April 7, 2026, under which Siemens will manufacture and distribute Fluorine-18-labeled RAD101 through its U.S. radiopharmacy network to support a planned multicenter Phase 3 trial expected to begin in Q4 2026.

The Road Ahead

The company plans to use the October FDA meeting to establish the regulatory pathway and finalize the design of the pivotal Phase 3 study.

Radiopharm remains on track to advance RAD101 into Phase 3 development by year-end 2026, following the encouraging Phase 2b results.

RADX has traded between $2.45 and $16.25 over the past year. RADX closed Friday's trading at $2.56, down 3.40%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up 9.73% at $2.80.