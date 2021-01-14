Radisson Hotel Group rises above challenges to add 84 new hotels across Asia Pacific in 2020

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group overcame significant global challenges in 2020 to expand its portfolio of properties in Asia Pacific, with the addition of 84 exceptional new hotels and resorts, covering eight of its distinct brands.

This rapid growth forms part of the company's ambitious five-year strategy to triple its portfolio in the midterm. This will be achieved through a blend of organic growth in key markets, such as China, India, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and master brand development agreements with Jin Jiang International and its subsidiaries in China, the world's largest travel market.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of India's largest and most reputable international hotel chains, with a comprehensive nationwide portfolio of hotels. This position was strengthened in 2020 with the signing of eight new hotels, including the 125-key Park Inn by Radisson Mashobra Resort, 115-key Park Inn by Radisson Jabalpur, 100-key Park Inn by Radisson Prayagraj, 120-key Radisson Hotel Dehradun, 103-key Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala, 180-key Radisson Blu Hotel Jaipur Malviya Nagar, 120-key Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay and 196-key The White Hotel, Katra, which is also the first member of Radisson Individuals in India.

In South East Asia, the signing of the 84-key Radisson Resort Phan Thiet and 309-key Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Van Phong Bay reinforce Radisson Hotel Group's strategy of introducing its world-leading brands to Vietnam's emerging cities and idyllic resort destinations.

In China, two landmark hotels were signed in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province. The 300-key Radisson Blu Hotel Nanjing South New Town and 151-key Radisson Collection Resort, Nanjing will serve the rising number of guests seeking international-standard upper-upscale accommodation in this important regional center.

Radisson Hotel Group's master brand development agreements in China will play a pivotal role in accelerating its Asia Pacific expansion. In partnership with Jin Jiang International and its subsidiaries, 72 new hotels and resorts were added to the group's Chinese portfolio in 2020, increasing its inventory by almost 9,000 keys. These included eight upscale select-service Radisson RED hotels with 1,108 keys; six contemporary upper upscale Park Plaza hotels with 1,020 keys; 21 upbeat upper midscale Park Inn by Radisson hotels with 2,969 keys; and 37 welcoming upper midscale Country Inns & Suites by Radisson hotels with 3,868 keys, located in a mix of major tier one cities, provincial capitals, urban centers, airports, railway stations, amusement parks, industrial zones and retail plazas all across China.

Moving into 2021, Radisson Hotel Group will continue to bring exceptional accommodation and elevated hospitality to more guests across Asia Pacific. Ideal for conversion projects, the upscale Radisson Individuals concept will attract experience-seeking travelers, and a fresh focus on serviced apartments will meet the rising global demand for extended-stay products.

"I am very proud of our achievements in 2020, as we remained focused on our long-term goals while responding to unprecedented global upheaval. We reached several major milestones, including the launch of Radisson Individuals, the introduction of Radisson Collection to China, and the signing of new hotels in many exciting new markets. With respected core brands, innovative new concepts, and a fresh focus on high-growth sectors such as serviced apartments, we are confident of a bright future," commented Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

"Our growth in 2020 is a wonderful reflection of the depth of our regional alliances, the underlying confidence in our company, and the power of our brands. Despite the unique challenges of 2020, the fundamentals of the travel and hospitality industry remain strong. As part of the world's second largest hotel group, Radisson Hotel Group is perfectly positioned to accelerate its development and lead the recovery of the hospitality industry. We look forward to working with all our partners in 2021 and beyond," said Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

