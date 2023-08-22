Radius Global Solutions LLC Provides Notice of MoveIt Data Event

Edina, MN - Radius Global Solutions LLC is a leading provider of customer engagement and technology services on behalf of companies. As part of these services, we obtain information from business clients in connection with ongoing or past collection efforts. Radius is notifying individuals about a recent event involving the MOVEit web transfer application that may impact the privacy of your information. This notice provides a summary of the event, the response, and steps individuals can take to protect their information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On June 1, 2023, Radius learned of a vulnerability in the MOVEit web transfer application that Radius, along with several thousand other companies and government agencies, utilizes for transferring documents. Upon learning cybercriminals exploited the vulnerability, Radius immediately investigated its MOVEit database to assess its security and to identify any documents that may have been accessed by unauthorized actors. After determining some documents were accessed, Radius conducted a comprehensive review of the impacted files to determine what information was present in the impacted files, to whom the information related, and contact information for applicable individuals. Radius then worked with its clients to notify individuals whose information was present in the files accessible to the unauthorized actors due to the MOVEit vulnerability exploitation.

What Information Was Involved? The potentially impacted information included name, date of birth, and Social Security number. It also includes patient treatment code, treatment location, and treatment payment history (including health insurance provider).

What We Are Doing. Upon learning of the MOVEit vulnerability, Radius immediately investigated to determine any risk to information in the database. Radius promptly reviewed the identified documents so we could notify relevant individuals. Radius continues to implement necessary patching and measures to secure the MOVEit database as it learns new information. As an added precaution, Radius is offering impacted individuals with access to 24 months of complimentary identity monitoring and protection services.

What You Can Do. Radius encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and errors. Radius also encourages individuals to review the information contained in the Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Information section.

For More Information. If you have additional questions, please call our dedicated assistance line at (866) 676-4286, which is available from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM Eastern Time Monday through Friday (excluding major U.S. holidays).

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO HELP PROTECT INFORMATION

Monitor Your Accounts

We recommend that you remain vigilant by reviewing personal account statements and monitoring credit reports to detect any errors or unauthorized activity. Under federal law, you also are entitled every 12 months to one free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting companies. To obtain a free annual credit report, go to www.annualcreditreport.com or call (877) 322-8228. You can also contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to obtain a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place a fraud alert on a credit file at no cost. A fraud alert tells businesses that check your credit that they should check with you before opening a new account and an initial alert lasts for one year with the option for an extended fraud alert for seven years. If you choose to place a fraud alert, we recommend you do this after activating your credit monitoring. To place a fraud alert, contact the nationwide credit reporting agencies by phone or online. For more information, visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0275-place-fraud-alert.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a free security freeze on a credit report. Security freezes, also known as credit freezes, restrict access to your credit file, making it harder for identity thieves to open new accounts in your name. You can also get a free freeze for your children who are under 16, and if you are someone's guardian, conservator or have a valid power of attorney, you can get a free freeze for that person, too. To place a security freeze, contact the nationwide credit reporting agencies by phone or online. If you request a freeze online or by phone, the agency must place the freeze within one business day. If you request a lift of the freeze, the agency must lift it within one hour. If you make your request by mail, the agency must place or lift the freeze within three business days after it gets your request. Under federal law, you cannot be charged to place or to lift the freeze. For more information, visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0497-credit-freeze-faqs. To request a credit freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well an suffixes);

Social Security number;

Date of birth;

Address for the prior two to five years;

Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card;

A copy of any police report, investigative report, or complaint to law enforcement concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

To place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major consumer reporting bureaus:

Equifax

1-888-298-0045

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348 www.equifax.com Experian

1-888-397-3742

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013 www.experian.com TransUnion

1-800-916-8800

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016 www.transunion.com

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC, 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT; and TTY 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission encourage those who discover their information has been misused to file a complaint. You can obtain additional information by way of the contact information above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity fraud. Please note that to file a crime report or incident report with law enforcement for identity theft, you may need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. You should report suspected incidents of identity theft to local law enforcement, your state's Attorney General, and/or the Federal Trade Commission. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

Residents of the below states can obtain additional information about the steps you can take to avoid identity theft:

District of Columbia residents: District of Columbia Attorney General, 400 6th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001; oag@dc.gov; 202-727-3400.

Attorney General, 400 6th Street, NW, 20001; oag@dc.gov; 202-727-3400. Maryland residents: Maryland Attorney General, 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/or 1-410-528-8662 or 1-888-743-0023.

Attorney General, 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, 21202; https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/or 1-410-528-8662 or 1-888-743-0023. New Mexico residents: You have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what information is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting bureaus must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting bureaus may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to your employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violators. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have additional specific rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by contacting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf; Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20580.

You have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what information is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting bureaus must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting bureaus may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to your employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violators. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have additional specific rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by contacting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf; Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, 20580. New York residents: Office of the New York Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; https://ag.ny.gov; or 1-800-771-7755.

Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, 12224-0341; https://ag.ny.gov; or 1-800-771-7755. North Carolina residents: North Carolina Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division, 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; https://ncdoj.gov ; and toll-free at (877) 566-7226 or (919) 716-6000.

Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division, 9001 Mail Service Center, 27699-9001; ; and toll-free at (877) 566-7226 or (919) 716-6000. Rhode Island residents: Rhode Island Attorney General , 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; www.riag.ri.gov or 401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in this matter.

