RadNet: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 9, 2026, RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced record quarterly revenue of $638 million, supported by rising demand for advanced imaging procedures. The outpatient scanner operator is automating routine radiology work to expand capacity while adding hospital partnerships to capture more patient volume. Three things management said stand out.

RadNet is expanding directly into hospital systems through its pending acquisition of ONRAD, a teleradiology (remote scan reading) and physician staffing company. The transaction adds 225 hospital customer locations across 26 states, creating a direct distribution channel for the company's enterprise software and professional services.

Patient demand for complex scans is outpacing the national supply of trained radiologists, pushing imaging centers to increase daily scanner throughput. RadNet is deploying automated draft reporting software to process patient exams, cutting report generation times by up to 30% and eliminating repetitive dictation tasks for doctors.

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