(RTTNews) - DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet (RDNT), announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared Mammo Risk, an artificial intelligence tool designed to predict a woman's risk of developing breast cancer within the next three, four or five years using routine 3D mammograms.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, and outcomes are significantly better when the disease is detected early. Traditional risk assessment methods often rely on questionaries and clinical information to estimate future risk.

Uses Existing Mammogram Images

According to DeepHealth, Mammo Risk is the first FDA-cleared image-based breast cancer risk prediction tool for 3D mammography. The software analyzes previously completed mammogram images and does not require additional scans or testing.

The company said the technology can help identify women who may not currently show signs of breast cancer but could face an elevated risk of developing the disease over the next three, four or five years.

Study Evaluated More Than 65,000 Mammograms

The FDA clearance was supported by an independent U.S. study involving more than 65,000 screening mammograms collected across 10 clinical sites.

According to DeepHealth, the AI model demonstrated strong predictive performance across a diverse patient population, including women with dense breast tissue and Black women, groups that have historically faced challenges with risk assessment and breast cancer outcomes.

Supporting Personalized Screening

DeepHealth said the technology is intended to help healthcare providers tailor screening strategies based on each individual's risk profile, potentially guiding decisions on additional imaging and follow-up care.

Mammo Risk is now commercially available in the United States and will be integrated into DeepHealth's broader radiology AI platform and RadNet's breast cancer screening programs.

RDNT has traded between $50.82 and $85.84 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $72.18, down 1.27%.