RadNet Q3 Adj. Earnings Rise, Raises FY26 Segments Outlook; Shares Up Overnight

(RTTNews) - RadNet, Inc. (RDNT), a diagnostics and digital health solutions provider, on Sunday reported a drop in its third-quarter earnings compared to last year, mainly driven by a one-time loss, despite higher revenue. Further, the company has raised its fiscal 2026 outlook on adjusted EBITDA for both of its segments, while upgrading the revenue range for its imaging center segment alone.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.153 million, compared to $5.417 million last year. On a per share basis, net earnings were $0.05 and $0.07, respectively.

Adjusted net income was $23.843 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $18.764 million, or $0.24 per share in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period rose 23.8 percent to $105.044 million from $84.869 million year ago. Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 16.5 percent from 16.2 percent last year.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 22.1 percent to $638.257 million from $522.869 million a year ago.

Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With strong performance across nearly every part of the core imaging center business, we are again raising certain guidance ranges in anticipation that full-year results will exceed both our original expectations and the revised ranges issued in conjunction with first and second quarter 2026 results."

Looking ahead, RadNet now expects Imaging Center Segment's adjusted EBITDA to range between $350 million to $363 million, higher than the earlier guidance of $345 million to $358 million.

Annual net revenue for the segment is now expected to be at $2.385 billion to $2.435 billion, up from the previous outlook of $2.370 billion to $2.420 billion.

In the Digital Health segment, RadNet raised the fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range, now looking at $11 million to $13 million, up from the prior estimate of $10 million to $12 million. Revenue for the segment is still expected to be $135 million to $145 million.

RadNet shares were gaining 4.66 percent in the overnight trading activity on the Nasdaq, trading at $79.54, after closing Friday's regular trading down 2.58 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com