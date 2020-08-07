RadSite Announces Complimentary Webinar Highlighting the Need for Uniform Physics Testing Protocols for Cone Beam CT Imaging

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices announced today that its next webinar will take place on Wednesday August 12 at 2 p.m. ET. The webinar is "Moving to a Uniform Physics Testing Protocol for Cone Beam CT Imaging".

This webinar will describe ongoing activities to establish national standards for Cone Beam CT imaging, with a focus on physics testing. Several thought leaders will discuss recent efforts to develop a uniform phantom that will help standardize physics testing for different Cone Beam CT imaging systems. The presenters will provide a detailed overview on how Cone Beam CT imaging systems operate and how to optimize clinical and quality outputs through standardized measurement protocols.

The webinar will be moderated by Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Standards Committee Chair, and will feature the following speakers:



Jeff Siewerdsen, PhD, Professor, Dept of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University

John M. Boone , PhD, Professor of Radiology and Chief of Medical Physics, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of California Davis Medical Center

, PhD, Professor of Radiology and Chief of Medical Physics, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Medical Center Joshua Levy , President, The Phantom Lab

"For the past two years, RadSite has been developing national accreditation standards for Cone Beam CT imaging," notes Dr. Siegel. "One of the challenges for promoting quality-based and consistent Cone Beam CT imaging is the need to develop uniform physics standards, rather than the current situation in which CBCT manufacturers set their own requirements for image quality." He adds: "This webinar will feature thought-leaders who are working on developing uniform physics testing protocols, and it will highlight how RadSite plans to incorporate a universal methodology in its new Cone Beam CT accreditation program, scheduled to be launched this fall."

Check out RadSite's website to learn more about future webinars or to listen to past webinars. Several of these complimentary learing opportunities provide additional background on industry and accreditation trends related to advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI), including Cone Beam CT.

RadSite offers comprehensive, affordable, quality-based accreditation programs that evaluate imaging providers on established industry standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices. Working with health plans and their participating providers also helps raise imaging standards through meaningful imaging quality and patient safety protocols. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and more than 350 payers and radiology benefit managers.

About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)

Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends in an effort to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

