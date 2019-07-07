Radsource Completes 16 ProtonPACS Installations in Q2: 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radsource, a leader in radiology clinical services and provider of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), has completed installations for 11 new ProtonPACS clients in the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, the company expanded its PACS service by launching five new instances of ProtonPACS for existing customers, bringing the total number of installations for the second quarter to 16.

In the second quarter, Radsource launched ProtonPACS at an imaging center in South Carolina, a primary care clinic in California and a community hospital in Texas, among other sites across the country, including University Surgical Vascular.

With four locations in Georgia, University Surgical Vascular treats a wide range of vascular conditions, helping patients avoid the costs and risks of hospitalization. When it was time to increase their medical imaging capabilities, they turned to ProtonPACS. "With ProtonPACS, we experienced a significant upgrade in our PACS functionality," stated Janet Mungenast, Operations Manager at University Surgical Vascular. "The portal gives us expanded access to images, improving efficiency and allowing us to deliver better patient care. The implementation process was professional, smooth and seamless. We are happy and confident in our choice to go with ProtonPACS."

About Radsource

Radsource is a nationwide leader in MRI interpretation and PACS development. Building on its clinical success in MRI interpretation, Radsource developed ProtonPACS, a PACS specifically engineered to overcome the challenges users face with other systems. ProtonPACS provides hospitals, imaging centers and physician practices advanced tools to optimize imaging workflow and increase profitability. The company is uniquely positioned to provide expertise in all aspects of medical imaging.

