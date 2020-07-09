Radsource Completes 7 Installations of ProtonPACS in Q2

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radsource, a leader in radiology clinical services and provider of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), completed 7 installations of ProtonPACS in the second quarter of 2020, including both installations for new clients and expansions for existing clients.

In the second quarter, Radsource installed ProtonPACS at a neurological practice in Georgia, a multi-site imaging center in Alabama and a community hospital in Arkansas, among other sites throughout the United States.

Dunes Surgical Hospital is an outpatient surgery hospital located in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. This physician-owned facility features 14 operating rooms, 3 clinical treatment rooms and numerous imaging modalities, including a CT scanner. The facility supports surgeons who perform a wide range of procedures.

With an outdated workflow that included scanning faxed radiology reports into their EMR, Dunes was searching for a PACS upgrade that included much-needed HL7 interfacing with their EMR and DICOM modality worklist for their modalities. They selected ProtonPACS and went live with the installation in Q2.

"ProtonPACS delivers the expanded functionality and workflow efficiencies we needed to keep pace with growth and improve patient care," stated Heather Gaswint, Director of IT at Dunes. "The implementation process was smooth with excellent support and communication from the Radsource team. We are very pleased with our decision to go with ProtonPACS."

Radsource is a nationwide leader in MRI interpretation and PACS development. Building on its clinical success in MRI interpretation, Radsource developed ProtonPACS, a PACS specifically engineered to overcome the challenges users face with other systems. ProtonPACS provides hospitals, imaging centers and physician practices advanced tools to optimize imaging workflow and increase profitability. The company is uniquely positioned to provide expertise in all aspects of medical imaging.

