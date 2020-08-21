Raegan Bond to Deliver Presentation on Current Developments in the Energy Sector and Its Impacts on Energy Efficiency Professionals at AESP's 1st Virtual Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raegan Bond, Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) Chair and Partner/Strategy Lead at Dunsky Energy, will deliver the second day's keynote presentation at AESP's Virtual Conference to be held September 1-3, 2020.

In her presentation titled "Change matters: Energy sector trends and what they mean for energy professionals," she will provide her insights on current and emerging trends that are shaping the energy efficiency sector and – critically – the implication of these changes for energy professionals.

Distributed energy resources, digitization of energy systems, beneficial electrification, and decarbonization are some of the trends impacting the energy industry today. But what do these trends mean in practice for those working in the energy efficiency sector? Do they present threats or opportunities for our careers? What challenges do these trends present for seasoned professionals and new professionals entering the workforce? These will be some of the topics she will address in the presentation.

AESP is a non-profit association with members from public and private utilities, consultants and manufacturers in the industry, who are dedicated to creating and implementing programs that reduce demand and pressure on the power grid. This virtual conference is expected to attract over 200 of the energy industry's top experts in demand-side management, marketing, implementation, evaluation, policy and research.

Raegan Bond has nearly two decades of leadership in demand-side management planning, program design and implementation. Prior to joining Dunsky Energy as partner and Strategy Lead, she was Vice President of Conservation and Demand Management with Alectra Utilities, where she was accountable for a $400 million DSM portfolio and 80 employees. She is also currently the Board Chair of AESP.

The Association of Energy Services Professionals (http://www.aesp.org) provides professional development programs, a network of energy practitioners, and promotes the transfer of knowledge and experience. Our members work in the energy services industry and represent electric and natural gas utilities, public benefits associations, regulatory and non-profit entities, vendors, manufacturers and consulting firms. Founded in 1989, AESP is a member-based association dedicated to improving the delivery and implementation of energy efficiency, energy management and distributed renewable resources.

