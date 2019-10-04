Rafael Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American: RFL), reported revenue of $4.9 million and a loss per share of $0.35 for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019. Fourth quarter revenue was $1.4 million and the loss per share was $0.16.

Recent Operational Highlights

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company in which the Company holds preferred equity and a warrant to increase ownership to 56% of the fully diluted equity interests, reached an out-licensing agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Japan. Ono gained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Rafael Pharma's lead drug candidate, CPI-613® (devimistat) and related compounds for all indications in certain Asia-Pacific region countries. Rafael Pharma received an upfront payment of $12.9 million , with the right to an additional $150.3 million contingent on attainment of certain developmental and commercial milestones. Rafael Pharma will also receive low-double digit royalties based on net sales.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings

"During the fourth quarter, our key pharma holding, Rafael Pharma, continued to advance its clinical development programs, including pivotal, multi-jurisdictional, Phase 3 trials of CPI-613® (devimistat). Rafael Pharma also reached an out-licensing agreement with Ono Pharmaceuticals reflecting the promise of Rafael Pharma's lead drug candidate.

"In addition, we have established a wholly-owned venture to develop a pipeline of therapeutic compounds including compounds to regulate cancer metabolism. The venture is pursuing collaborative research agreements with scientists from top academic institutions.

"We also continue our efforts to realize the value of our real estate holdings including our 20-story commercial property and associated garage in Newark, New Jersey."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings, Inc., ("Rafael Holdings" or "the Company"), a Delaware corporation, owns interests in commercial real estate assets and clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies. The commercial real estate holdings consist of properties in Newark, New Jersey, Piscataway, New Jersey and in Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings include interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology-focused, pharmaceutical company and in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology-focused pharmaceutical company based in Israel.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)





July 31,



2019

2018 ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,024

$ 15,803 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $122 and $82 at July 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively



450



287 Marketable securities



—



24,701 Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



280



3,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



507



421 Total current assets



13,261



44,512













Property and equipment, net



48,733



50,113 Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals



70,018



13,300 Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



2,000



2,000 Investments – Hedge Funds



5,125



4,218 Deferred income tax assets, net



19



— In-process research and development and patents



1,575



1,651 Other assets



1,412



1,126













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 142,143

$ 116,920













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES











Trade accounts payable

$ 795

$ 367 Accrued expenses



605



500 Other current liabilities



27



24 Total current liabilities



1,427



891













Due to Related Parties



65



276 Convertible debt, net of discount of $54 – Related Party



14,946



— Other liabilities



292



188 Accrued interest on convertible note – Related Party



649



— TOTAL LIABILITIES



17,379



1,355













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























EQUITY











Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively



8



8 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,142,502 and 11,762,346 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively



131



118 Additional paid-in capital



112,898



103,636 Accumulated deficit



(5,840)



(1,108) Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,784



4,043 Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.



110,981



106,697 Noncontrolling interests



13,783



8,868 TOTAL EQUITY



124,764



115,565













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 142,143

$ 116,920

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share data)





Year Ended July 31,



2019

2018 REVENUES:







Rental – Third Party

$ 1,452

$ 1,275 Rental – Related Party



2,125



2,223 Parking



874



873 Other – Related Party



480



— Total Revenue



4,931



4,371













COSTS AND EXPENSES:











Selling, general and administrative



8,821



5,519 Research and development



1,027



995 Depreciation and amortization



1,779



1,698 Loss from operations



(6,696)



(3,841)













Interest income, net



469



16 Net gains resulting from foreign exchange transactions



47



32 Net loss on equity investments



—



(104) Gain on sales of marketable securities



330



12 Unrealized gain on Investments – Hedge Funds



907



— Gain on disposal of bonus shares



—



246 Loss before income taxes



(4,943)



(3,639) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes



19



(8,437) Net Loss



(4,924)



(12,076) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(231)



(427) Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (4,693)

$ (11,649)













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS











Net Loss

$ (4,924)

$ (12,076) Unrealized loss on marketable securities



—



(308) Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities



—



1,869 Foreign currency translation adjustments



298



166 Total Comprehensive Loss



(4,626)



(10,349) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



173



(107) Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (4,453)

$ (10,456)













Loss per share attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:











Basic and diluted

$ (0.35)

$ (0.93)













Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share:











Basic and diluted



13,275,239



12,485,000

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except share data)





Year Ended July 31,



2019

2018 Operating activities







Net loss

$ (4,924)

$ (12,076) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



1,779



1,698 Deferred income taxes



(19)



8,859 Interest income on Rafael Pharmaceuticals Series D Convertible Note



(848)



— Interest income



(37)



— Net realized and unrealized gain on sale of marketable securities



(330)



— Net realized and unrealized gain on Investments - Hedge Funds



(907)



— Provision for doubtful accounts



122



— Non-cash compensation



372



104 Amortization of debt discount



17



657 Realized gain on disposal of bonus shares



—



(246) Loss on disposal of fixed assets



—



13 Net gain resulting from foreign exchange transactions



—



(32)













Change in assets and liabilities:











Trade accounts receivable



(285)



(23) Other current assets and prepaid expenses



(86)



(258) Write off of patents



76



— Other assets



275



(586) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



533



(35) Other current liabilities



3



(10) Due to Related Party



654



2 Due from Related Party



(280)



— Accrued Interest - Related Party



649



— Other liabilities



104



118 Net cash used in operating activities



(3,132)



(1,815)













Investing activities











Purchases of property and equipment



(399)



(710) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities



25,031



6,670 Purchase of investments



—



(151) Cash advances to IDT Corporation, net of repayments



—



(1,700) Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals



(55,870)



— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(31,238)



4,109













Financing activities











Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity



4,587



— Repayment of loan by Rafael Pharmaceuticals, including interest



3,335



— Proceeds from sale of shares



7,777



— Proceeds from exercise of options



190



864 Cash advances from IDT Corporation, net of repayments



—



886 Proceeds from issuance of convertible note



15,000



— Net cash provided by financing activities



30,889



1,750 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(298)



3 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(3,779)



4,047 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



15,803



11,756 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 12,024

$ 15,803













Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities











Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$ 39

$ — Beneficial conversion feature of convertible debt – related party

$ 71

$ — Series D Convertible Note and accrued interest converted to Series D Preferred Stock

$ 10,848

$ — Related Party deposit utilized to purchase Class B Common Stock

$ 864

$ — Cash payments made for taxes

$ —

$ — Cash payments made for interest

$ —

$ —

