28.06.2022 18:53:00

Raffel Systems, Wisconsin Electronic Controls Innovator, To Hold Press Conference

Raffel to announce plans to seek U.S. government investigations of Chinese furniture manufacturer, Man Wah, after Man Wah loses over $100 million verdict for theft of Raffel's patented multi-functional lighted cupholder

Investigations could lead to exclusion orders of Man Wah products for "unfair competition" and recall of all Man Wah "knock offs" of Raffel cupholders due to known, reported consumer dangers

GERMANTOWN, Wis., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN:Thursday, June 30, 2022
             1 PM EST

DIAL IN: 800-274-7083

CONFERENCE ID: 93622

WHO:

  • Paul Stangl, Executive Chairman, Innovative Motion Technologies (Parent Company of Raffel Systems)

  • John C. Scheller, Lead Attorney for Trial Team of Winning Verdict, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, Madison, WI.

  • Lanny Davis, Attorney, Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC, To Discuss Sought U.S. Government Investigations of Man Wah for Proven Theft of Patented Products and Ongoing Risks to U.S. Consumers from Knock Offs

Media questions will be permitted following opening statements. Follow-up interviews will be available following the conclusion of the press conference.

Media Contact:
Lincoln Zweig
lzweig@dggpllc.com
(202) 906-0292

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raffel-systems-wisconsin-electronic-controls-innovator-to-hold-press-conference-301577164.html

SOURCE Raffel Systems

