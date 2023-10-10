10.10.2023 15:00:00

raicoon secures €4 Million in Seed Funding to Shape a World That Runs Itself on Renewables

VIENNA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- raicoon, a climate-tech company and world leader in autonomous solar operations, proudly announces a €4 Million seed funding round to tap into new markets, enhance its product offering and expand the team.

raicoon Logo

Premier climate, tech and impact funds PUSH VC, Voltares and a private family office contributed to the strategic funding round. This financial boost not only reaffirms the industry's faith in raicoon's vision but also sets the stage for an exciting phase of innovation and global expansion.

About raicoon

raicoon's autonomous operations center (AOC) revolutionizes solar PV operations with game-changing AI technology. The cloud-based B2B SaaS platform enhances energy yields by about 6% while reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) by 30-50%, enabling solar power plants to operate more efficiently and profitably.

raicoon's industry-first 100% fault detection and zero false alarms promise is backed by global insurance powerhouse Munich Re.

The funds will be used for:

  • Software Upgrades: Advancing the AI and ML capabilities that define raicoon AOC.
  • Self-Service SaaS: A new self-service portal designed to democratize access to autonomous energy management.
  • Global Reach: Deepening presence in the U.S. and APAC, backed by a new U.S. entity and an APAC subsidiary. Further scale the transformative solution worldwide.
  • Team Expansion: Enhancing customer support, establishing a global commercial sales organization, boosting software development.

    • Ralf Tschanun, CEO and Co-founder of raicoon said:

    "This seed funding marks a significant milestone for both raicoon and the renewable energy sector at large. Moving past manual inefficiencies, we're reshaping the entire operations model with the power of autonomy - shaping a future where renewable energy operations are smarter, more efficient, and relentlessly reliable."

    Laurenz Simbruner, Founding Partner of PUSH VC said:

    "raicoon's pioneering spirit and technology resonate with PUSH VCs' ethos. We're confident that their AI-powered approach is set to redefine renewables, and we're thrilled to be part of this transformative journey."

    Cornelius Patt, CEO and Founder of Voltares said:

    "At Voltares, we're deeply committed to championing initiatives that make a genuine impact on our planet. raicoon's emphasis on rescuing valuable renewable energy from being wasted is a cause we resonate deeply with."

    Experience the game-changing potential of raicoon AOC for your solar energy assets by scheduling a demo at raicoon.com.

    raicoon: running renewables.

    *so you don't have to.

    Press Contact:
    Fiona Amann
    CMO & GM Americas, raicoon
    Email: fa@raicoon.com
    Mobile: +1 347 237 6525
    Website: www.raicoon.com

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088200/raicoon_Logo.jpg

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raicoon-secures-4-million-in-seed-funding-to-shape-a-world-that-runs-itself-on-renewables-301951414.html

    SOURCE raicoon

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Aufatmen nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Wall Street eröffnet stabil -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
    Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Donnerstag freundlich. Die Wall Street legt eine stabile Börseneröffnung hin. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen