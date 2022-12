Raid the pantry and skip the turkey: how to host Christmas lunch on a budget

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

From tiny snacks (with a price to match) through to sweets for next to nothing, here’s how to wrap Christmas lunch on a shoestringYou may have offered to host Christmas lunch and are now living in a world of regret, or have simply drawn the short straw among your family and friends. You may be looking at your dwindling bank balance, drained by pre-Christmas spending and the well-documented cost-of-living crisis. But 25 December is near and like it or not, hungry guests are destined to show up at your front door in a matter of days.Christmas lunch, however, doesn’t have to be an elaborate, costly exercise. We’ve asked some hospitality industry experts – Alex Elliott-Howery, the co-owner of Cornersmith and co-author of The Food Saver’s A-Z; Travis Harvey, the executive chef at OzHarvest, and Shaun Christie-David of social enterprise restaurant Colombo Social – for their tips on hosting a Christmas meal on a budget. Continue reading...