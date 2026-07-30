CAR Aktie
ISIN: US14074L1052
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30.07.2026 15:39:46
Raids across UK in crackdown on nuisance car finance texts
Officials raided homes and businesses and seized laptops, phones and paperwork in clampdown on nuisance firmsLaptops, mobile phones and documents have been seized after officials carried out search warrants in a crackdown on claims companies plaguing people with spam text messages about the car finance mis-selling scandal.On Wednesday the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) executed warrants at homes and businesses linked to five companies in London, Liverpool, Bolton, Burnley and Swansea. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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