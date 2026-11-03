Raiffeisen Bank 9M Results Rise; Lifts FY26 Net Interest Income View

(RTTNews) - Austria-based Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFF.PK, RAIFY.PK) reported Tuesday higher profit for the first nine months of 2026 with growth in revenues. Further, the firm lifted fiscal 2026 outlook for net interest income and maintained Net fee and commission income view.

For the nine-month period, consolidated profit excluding Russia was 1.127 billion euros, representing a 10 percent increase from 1.027 billion euros in the comparable period a year ago.

Earnings per share came in at 3.15 euros, compared with 2.87 euros last year.

The operating result for the nine-month period stood at 2.390 billion euros versus 2.228 billion euros a year ago.

Main revenues increased 8 percent year-over-year to 4.971 billion euros.

Net interest income reached 3.347 billion euros, compared with 3.129 billion euros a year ago, while the net interest margin on average interest-bearing assets remained stable at 2.29 percent.

Net fee and commission income totaled 1.624 billion euros, up from 1.473 billion euros in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, excluding Russia, Raiffeisen Bank now expects net interest income above 4.5 billion euros, compared to previous estimate of over 4.4 billion euros.

Net fee and commission income is still projected around 2.2 billion euros.

The lender now projects general administrative expenses of around 3.9 billion euros, up from 3.8 billion euros expected earlier.

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