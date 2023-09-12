|
12.09.2023 13:45:50
Rail fares in England set to rise by almost 8% if tied to wage growth

Campaigners say using same formula as this year for 2024 will push many season tickets over £5,000 mark

Rail fares in England will rise by almost 8% if the government uses the same formula as last year to calculate the 2024 increase, campaigners have said, pushing up the cost of many season tickets to more than £5,000 a year.

Fares rose in March this year based on wage growth figures of 5.9% in July 2022. The equivalent figure published on Tuesday was 7.8%.
