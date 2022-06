Rail strikes: more talks this week to avert shutdown in Britain

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Tickets will be refunded if national strikes go ahead, Rail Delivery Group chair saysMore talks will be held this week between unions and rail industry leaders in an attempt to avoid a week of national strikes that will shut down much of Britain’s rail network in late June.Passengers whose journeys were affected would receive refunds for tickets they had bought, the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, pledged. Continue reading...