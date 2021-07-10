Railcar Leasing Market in Europe | Analyzing Growth in Specialized Finance Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 254.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the railcar leasing market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the oil, gas, and mining industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type

Freight Cars



Tank Wagons



Intermodals

Geography

Germany



France



UK



Poland



Rest Of Europe

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the railcar leasing market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft.

The report also covers the following areas:

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe size

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe trends

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe industry analysis

The increased funding by the European Commission is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the shortage of skilled labor in the industry may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the railcar leasing market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the railcar leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the railcar leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railcar leasing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the railcar leasing market vendors in Europe

