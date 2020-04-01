Railway System Market to Garner $37.36 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in budget for railways development, increase in demand for safe, secure, and efficient transport system, and surge in use of public transport service as a solution to minimize traffic congestion drive the growth of the global railway system market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Railway System Market by System Type (Auxiliary Power, HVAC, Propulsion, On board Vehicle Control, Train Information, and Train Safety), Rolling Stock Type (Locomotives, Metros, Monorails, Trams, Freight Wagons, Passenger Coaches, and Others) and End Use (Passenger Transit and Cargo Train): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the Railway System Market garnered $24.72 billion in 2018 globally, and is projected to reach $37.36 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Driving factors for the market

Rise in budget for railways development, increase in demand for safe, secure, and efficient transport system, and surge in use of public transport service as a solution to minimize traffic congestion have boosted the growth of the global railway system market. However, the high capital requirement hampers the market growth. On the contrary, infrastructural improvement of railways in developing countries and rise in mining and industrial activities are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6352

Propulsion segment dominated the market

By system type, the propulsion segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global railway system market, as it is one of the essential parts of railway system that is used to produce force to drive the locomotive in railways. However, the train safety segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Cargo train segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2026

By end use, the cargo train segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global railway system market. An efficient way for the transportation of goods offered by cargo trains and increased budget for railways development have boosted the growth. However, the passenger transit segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to as it offers safety, reduced air pollution, and reduces traffic congestion.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to register the fastest growth by 2026

The global railway system market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% through 2026, due to rise in populations and increased budgets for the development of railway sector in the region. However, the market across Europe accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market, owing to increase in use of public transport and demand for safe, secure and efficient transportation.

For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6352

Major market players

ALSTOM

CRRC

Bombardier

Siemens

General Electric

Stadler Rail AG

Hitachi

Transmashholding

The Greenbrier Companies

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Avenue | the Market Research Library Access

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Rolling Stock Market Set to Surpass at $73.8 billion by 2026

Rolling Stock Power Conversion System Market Anticipated to Cross $5.15 Billion by 2026

Railway Traction Motor Market to Rake $41.6 Billion by 2025

Autonomous Train Technology Market Consumption to Value $15.57 Billion by 2026

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Railway Wiring Harness Market

Rail Infrastructure Market

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Allied Market Research Blog: blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg