|
24.08.2022 21:39:00
Rainbow Realty Group completes $20.45 million loan to Sacramento based Cannabis Real Estate Portfolio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Realty Group, LLC ("Rainbow") and its affiliates announced closing a loan cross-collateralized by 9 properties in Sacramento, CA. At the properties there are 13 tenants, of which 12 are licensed cannabis operators. License-types include: 3 operating dispensaries, 2 dispensaries in development, 2 cultivators, 2 manufacturers, 2 delivery businesses, and a microbusiness.
Funds from this transaction will be used for improvements at the properties as the tenants continue to invest in their operations. Per the city of Sacramento there was $820,400,000 of legal cannabis sales in 2021, an increase of 78.6% over 2020. The 5 dispensaries within the collateral represent 12.5% of the total 40 licenses awarded in Sacramento.
Kyle Shenfeld, President of Rainbow, remarked: "We are pleased to close this transaction and support the burgeoning Sacramento cannabis market. The properties within the portfolio – a blend of retail, industrial, and office – have inherent non-cannabis use cases. We have high regard for our borrower, who holds the lead market share in Sacramento."
About Rainbow Realty Group
Rainbow Realty Group and its affiliates are real estate companies focused on retail, industrial and greenhouse properties with cannabis companies in the United States. Rainbow offers sale-leaseback and mortgage financing with a portfolio consisting of 50 properties across 8 states. Rainbow's parent co, Gould Investors L.P., has been in the real estate industry for 60+ years. Gould is a significant shareholder of NYSE:BRT and NYSE:OLP. For additional information please visit: https://rainbowrg.com/.
Press contacts:
Tyler Gilliam
Tyler@rainbowrg.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rainbow-realty-group-completes-20-45-million-loan-to-sacramento-based-cannabis-real-estate-portfolio-301611935.html
SOURCE Rainbow Realty Group, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BRT Realty TrustShs of Beneficial Interestmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.22
|Ausblick: BRT Realty Trus öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: BRT Realty Trus stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.22
|Ausblick: BRT Realty Trus verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.21
|Ausblick: BRT Realty Trus vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BRT Realty Trus informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: BRT Realty Trus zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: BRT Realty Trus gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: BRT Realty Trus mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu BRT Realty TrustShs of Beneficial Interestmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BRT Realty TrustShs of Beneficial Interest
|24,88
|1,26%
|One Liberty Properties IncShs
|25,46
|2,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notieren oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.