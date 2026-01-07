Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
07.01.2026 14:14:10
Rainbow relishes benefits of a growing rare earths family
RARE earths, it turns out, are a broad family of elements – 17 in all – any of which sound like the forbidden substance in a science fiction novel. Promethium, for instance. But it’s in actual science where the likes of scandium and samarium have their modern life relevance from making lighter sports equipment to manufacturing nuclear rods and the paint that makes car dashboards luminous at night.This apparent arcanery has practical economic relevance for Rainbow Rare Earths, a UK-listed company that will produce rare earths plant at its $260m-300m Phalaborwa project in the Northern Cape from 2028.Primarily established to produce neodymium and praseodymium – the flagship rare earth metals used in permanent magnets – the Phalaborwa project is being adjusted to process a broader range of these minerals including, yttrium. “I’d never heard of yttrium,” acknowledges George Bennett, CEO of Rainbow Rare Earths in an interview. “But it’s used in fibre-optic cables that supply MRI machines. That’s something we didn’t even consider.”Yttrium surprised the market as well. Its price has soared 3,000% this year on the back of a China export ban. For the Phalaborwa project, that kind of price appreciation is transformational. Predicated initially on NdPr, the ‘surprise’ occurence of a highly appreciating metal like yttrium in its basket adds about $20m to Phalaborwa’s ebitda, assuming the lower range of the European prices.In this aspect, rare earths are similar to platinum group metals where the negative economics of a surplus in, say, palladium is offset by a deficit in platinum. The diversity of Phalaborwa’s minerology is important given the pervasive nature of rare earth metals industrially.“The average component of NdPr in a rare earth basket is circa 20% to 24%. We have 29.1% of the basket in NdPr,” said Bennett. “But we’ve also got terbium, samarium and gadolinium,” he added.These ‘heavy rare earths’ like yttrium have particular applications in electric vehicle production and will be fiercely contested in the future. That’s because China’s primary source of them is limited to clay deposits in Myanmar. “I believe China will stop supplying its ‘heavies’ to the West because they need them for their own consumption, and they want to be the dominant force for EVs globally,” said Bennett.Rainbow Rare Earths opted to build two separate process lines at Phalaborwa in order to add heavy rare earths production to NdPr through solvent extraction processing – a technology the firm didn’t at first contemplate. That switch in approach delayed publication of a definitive feasibility study. Investors hate that kind of news. Bennett says the delay is regrettable but worth it given the firm’s access to new revenue.Revenue from NdPr is estimated at about $80m, says Bennett. “But after extracting the heavy rare earth group our revenue for that basket at 70% payability is now $160m.”A version of this article first appeared in the Financial Mail.The post Rainbow relishes benefits of a growing rare earths family appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!