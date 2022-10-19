Raise Funds for Charity by Using the Altroo Browser

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Giving USA 2022 report: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2021, giving by individuals totaled an estimated $326.87 billion, constituting nearly 70% of all donations.

Individual people have the most significant impact on supporting charity. Which is why it's worth backing them with proper tools to strengthen and facilitate their efforts.

Altroo - a free browser built on the Chromium engine - is such a solution. It's fast, user-friendly, and efficient. However, the most essential feature of Altroo is that you raise funds for the charity of your choice just by using it.

Internet browser from Poland

Altroo was created by PlumResearch , a leader in the audience measurement industry. Among its clients are film studios, talent agencies, and streaming platforms. Experience in working with data enabled Plum to get a tight grasp on the subject of data gathering, data awareness, and users' security.

The actual value of "clicking."

Every online activity -- searching, browsing, watching or clicking, is valuable to businesses such as the entertainment industry, online shopping, or companies aligning new products with users' needs.

"Your data is of real value. Your data is currency. And although this knowledge is quite common, users still aren't sure how to proceed," says Łukasz Jeziorski, founder of Altroo and PlumResearch. "I want to change that. I believe there is a way to achieve fair data acquisition. That's why we have created Altroo, the honest browser."

Altroo makes it possible to redirect money flow from anonymous companies to charity goals. Users, in their everyday online routine, can influence any cause that is important to them.

If users agree to share their online activity, 80% of the profits go to their charity of choice. If they don't, they can still enjoy using a free browser with all of their favorite and familiar features.

A committed community

Altroo has already been operational and, as Marcin Majzner, Business Product Owner of Altroo, says, an active and vibrant community has arisen around the browser. "People talk to each other and share comments. It's not a commercial product. We create a community, a new way of thinking about charity. People feel it and want to be a part of it."

Download Altroo





Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924552/Altroo.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924550/Altroo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raise-funds-for-charity-by-using-the-altroo-browser-301653278.html

SOURCE Altroo