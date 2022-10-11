Raisin Mischief? Even Sun-Maid Says There's Nothing Scarier Than Getting Raisins on Halloween

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long the joke in every neighborhood during trick-or-treating, no one wants to get raisins on Halloween. It might just be the scariest part of this candy-focused holiday. In fact, Halloween is the one day of the year that even the raisin maker itself can agree raisins do not belong. So this year, Sun-Maid , America's most iconic raisin brand is making the holiday even scarier. In grinch-like fashion, the iconic snack brand is ransnackingSt. Helens, Oregon – where the 1998 cult classic "Halloweentown" was filmed – causing mischief and replacing all of the candy it can find, with a very scary swap – raisins.

Watch as Sun-Maid takes over Halloweentown, raising mayhem during the famed and beloved month-long celebration called the "Spirit of Halloweentown." Sun-Maid is planning frighteningly fun ways to scare, including a deployment of "Raisin Zombies", replacing any and all candy with Sun-Maid raisins and adorning beloved décor around the town with the brand's iconic red bonnet.

Follow on INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK as the iconic brand continues to ransnack candy and stay tuned as Sun-Maid shows up with scary surprises in Halloweentown all month long.

