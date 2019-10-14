Rakuten Securities Bullion trading starts in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullion trading started at 10am today through Rakuten MetaTrader 4 (MT4) account of Rakuten Securities Bullion Hong Kong Limited ("Rakuten Securities Bullion"), a wholly owned subsidiary of leading online brokerage company Rakuten Securities, Inc., presenting both institutional and retail investors with a new vehicle for greater risk diversification by facilitating investment in gold and silver, the company announced Monday.

To coincide with the trading platform going live, the company also announced a welcome offer for bullion trading through its website https://bullion.rakuten.com.hk/. From now until April 30, 2020, those who register on the site will receive a reward worth HK$500[1]. The Rakuten Securities Bullion service is available on desktop and mobile platforms of MT4, the world's most popular software for trading forex and metals.

"We're very pleased to offer Hong Kong investors the opportunity to readily and securely diversify into bullion, historically one of the best asset classes to preserve value, if not grow it," said Mr. Kazunori Iida, President of Rakuten Securities Bullion. "Investors using the site will benefit from highly competitive spreads[2] that are both tight and fixed. That's in a local market where floating spreads are commonplace." Rakuten Securities Bullion's spreads for gold and silver are typically US$0.35 and US$ 0.035 respectively.

Mr. Iida added that with the competitive fixed spreads, Rakuten Securities Bullion offers generous leverage of up to 200:1. "That's very competitive too, given that many of the major local brokers provide leverage ranging from 100:1 to 150:1," he said. "And for that we don't charge a fee. There's no commission to pay. It means trading costs are minimized."

Rakuten Securities Bullion is part of the Tokyo-based Rakuten Group, one of the world's largest internet companies. It was established in Hong Kong on 28 February this year by Rakuten Securities, Inc., one of Japan's largest online brokers. This brings added security to clients and investors.

Rakuten Securities Bullion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rakuten Securities, Inc., one of the world's leading forex brokers and a pioneer in leveraged foreign exchange trading in Hong Kong. It provides bullion investment service in Hong Kong with high security of funds and competitive trading cost. It offers two popular symbols (XAU/USD and XAG/USD) for trading on the powerful Rakuten MT4 trading account with fixed tight spreads and a generous leverage of up to 200:1.

Rakuten Securities, Inc. ("Rakuten Securities") is the securities division of Rakuten Group (TOKYO: 4755), which operates as one of the Japan's largest e-commerce providers.

Founded in 1999, Rakuten Securities is a leading Japanese online brokerage company. Rakuten Securities provides comprehensive financial brokerage services to over 3.4 million[3] individual investors with a wide range of asset products; including domestic and international cash equities, derivatives, commodities, fixed income, investment trusts, ETFs and

foreign exchange. With Rakuten Securities' strong foundation rooted in the Japanese market, today our mission is to provide overseas investors with a broad range of investment services.

