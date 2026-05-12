Ralliant Corporation Registered Shs When Issued Aktie
WKN DE: A418V9 / ISIN: US7509401086
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12.05.2026 14:51:52
Ralliant Corp. Stock Gains 10% In Pre-Market Over Raised FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of Ralliant Corporation (RAL) are climbing about 10 percent on Tuesday trading before the bell, following the company's announcement to raise its full-year 2026 financial outlook. It now anticipates revenue of $2.185 to $2.245 billion, and earnings of $2.53 to $2.69 per share for the period.
The company's shares are currently trading at $54.61 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 10.13 percent. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $37.27 to $57.02.
Meanwhile, the company sees revenue of $540 to $556 million, and earnings of $0.58 to $0.64 per share for the second quarter. Its first-quarter earnings came in at $44.2 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $63.9 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.
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