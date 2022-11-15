Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 18:52:00

Rally House Announces Jessica Hotter as Director of Licensing and Brand Development

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a leading specialty retail store offering an expansive selection of NCAA, NFL, NBA, NFL, MLS, and local products, announces today that Jessica Hotter has joined the company as Director of Licensing and Brand Development.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)

Rally House announces that Jessica Hotter has joined the company as Director of Licensing and Brand Development.

Jessica joins Rally House following a successful career within Trademarks and Licensing at her alma mater, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Her time at Virginia Tech was highlighted by significant increases in licensing royalties, the development and launch of the university's signature beer, expanded collaboration with both vendors and campus partners, and service on national committees. A two-time graduate of Virginia Tech, Jessica brings a wealth of knowledge that will make her a critical asset to the Rally House family.

Jessica will oversee licensing for Rally House and play a significant role in the company's continued growth strategy, facilitating existing licensing partnerships while simultaneously pursuing new relationships.

"We are thrilled that Jessica is joining the Rally House family," says CEO Aaron Liebert. "As we continue to grow the Rally House footprint with brick-and-mortar stores and a growing ecommerce engine, Jessica will have opportunities to expand our licensing relationships in almost unlimited areas."

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:
media@rallyhouse.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rally-house-announces-jessica-hotter-as-director-of-licensing-and-brand-development-301678992.html

SOURCE Rally House

