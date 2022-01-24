Rally May Stall For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, soaring more than 850 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,965-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on continuing fears over the outlook for interest rates, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the properties and casinos were offset by weakness from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 13.20 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 24,965.55 after trading between 24,723.92 and 24,982.03.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 5.72 percent, while AIA Group and Xiaomi Corporation both were up 0.11 percent, Alibaba Group plunged 3.35 percent, Alibaba Health Info lost 0.57 percent, ANTA Sports jumped 2.50 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.70 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 2.90 percent, China Resources Land advanced 1.86 percent, CITIC gained 1.15 percent, CNOOC fell 0.32 percent, Country Garden retreated 1.12 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical improved 0.82 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 1.65 percent, Hang Lung Properties rallied 2.44 percent, Henderson Land climbed 2.36 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.21 percent, Li Ning and JD.com both accelerated 2.13 percent, Longfor spiked 2.74 percent, New World Development surged 3.91 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 0.74 percent, WuXi Biologics tumbled 1.92 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Meituan were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major U.S. markets were down again on Friday, hugging both sides of the unchanged line in the morning before going into freefall in the afternoon to end in the red for the fourth straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 450.02 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,265.37, while the NASDAQ plunged 385.10 points or 2.72 percent to close at 13.768.92 and the S&P 500 tumbled 84.79 points or 1.89 percent to end at 4,397.94.

The particularly harsh drop on the NASDAQ was fueled by a weak earnings report from Netflix, which set off a cascade of selling pressure among the other markets.

Surging bond prices also drove the markets lower, exacerbating interest rate concerns; most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March.

Oil prices fell finished lower on Friday for the second straight session, although they came up from session lows. Crude's correction continued after touching a seven-year high earlier in the week on demand optimism and short-term supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.86 percent at $84.81 per barrel after falling as much as 3.2 percent earlier.