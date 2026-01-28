Rally May Stall For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, gaining more than 630 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 27,125-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, boosted by gains from the oil, gold and technology sectors. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher and the overbought Asian bourses may see mild upside - although they may see profit taking later in the day.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday as the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index spiked 361.43 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 27,126.95 after trading between 26,829.71 and 27,188.90.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group rallied 2.85 percent, while Alibaba Health Info slumped 1.04 percent, ANTA Sports strengthened 2.03 percent, China Life Insurance soared 5.97 percent, China Mengniu Dairy improved 1.55 percent, China Resources Land advanced 1.71 percent, CITIC jumped 2.41 percent, CNOOC rose 0.77 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 3.54 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.29 percent, Haier Smart Home increased 1.01 percent, Hang Lung Properties plummeted 4.51 percent, Henderson Land slipped 0.20 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.95 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China vaulted 1.92 percent, JD.com stumbled 2.16 percent, Lenovo climbed 1.83 percent, Li Auto sank 0.68 percent, Li Ning lost 0.49 percent, Meituan shed 0.57 percent, New World Development surged 6.21 percent, Nongfu Spring gained 0.90 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 2.95 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.97 percent and WuXi Biologics fell 0.26 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow tumbled 407.72 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 49,004.68, while the NASDAQ jumped 215.74 points or 0.91 percent to close at 23,817.10 and the S&P 500 added 30.82 points or 0.44 percent to end at 6,981.05.

The strength in the broader markets came as traders remain optimistic ahead of the release of earnings news from big-name tech companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Meta Platforms (META).

Traders were also cautious ahead of the monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve later today. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board reported a significant deterioration in consumer confidence in January - hitting its lowest level since May 2014,.

Crude oil prices soared on Tuesday as U.S. naval forces have started building up near Iran, while Lebanese and Yemeni militias have pledged support to Iran, leading to a heightening of tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.61 or 2.66 percent at $62.24 per barrel.