Rally May Stall For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 35 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,155-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Thursday.

The global forecast is soft thanks to ongoing melodrama regarding a possible trade agreement between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as losses from the resource and cement stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 3.02 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 6,155.11 after trading between 6,123.58 and 6,167.41.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.51 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.70 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.55 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia gained 0.66 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia advanced 0.72 percent, Indosat dropped 0.94 percent, Indocement lost 0.88 percent, Semen Indonesia eased 0.20 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.63 percent, Bumi Resources skidded 1.30 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 1.20 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 2.12 percent and Timah tumbled 1.88 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 112.93 points or 0.40 percent to 27,821.09, while the NASDAQ lost 43.93 points or 0.51 percent to 8,526.73 and the S&P 500 fell 11.72 points or 0.38 percent to 3,108.46.

Renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal weighed on the markets following reports that trade talks are in danger of hitting an impasse, derailing the Trump administration's plan for a limited phase one deal this year.

However, stocks climbed well off their lows of the session as traders have recently shown a knack for shrugging off negative news on the trade front amid unshakable optimism a deal will eventually get done.

Crude oil futures rebounded Wednesday and recovered Tuesday's heavy losses after official data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose less than expected last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.90 or 3.4 percent at $57.11 a barrel on expiration day.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.00 percent.