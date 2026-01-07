Rally May Stall For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in five straight sessions, accelerating more than 400 points or 4.6 percent along the way. Now at a record closing high, the Jakarta Composite Index sits just above the 8,930-point plateau although it's due for profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, despite several of the regional bourses already at record closing highs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to at least open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the cement and telecom sectors.

For the day, the index gained 74.42 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 8,933.61 after trading between 8,839.01 and 8,940.11.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri stumbled 3.37 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.80 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rose 0.24 percent, Bank Central Asia vaulted 1.24 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia expanded 1.38 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison plummeted 7.30 percent, Indocement slumped 1.39 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 1.51 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur jumped 2.19 percent, United Tractors strengthened 1.54 percent, Astra International added 0.36 percent, Energi Mega Persada plunged 4.72 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 2.34 percent, Aneka Tambang spiked 1.77 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 0.45 percent, Timah improved 0.60 percent and Bumi Resources and Bank CIMB Niaga were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened in the green on Tuesday and trended higher through the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 484.90 points or 0.99 percent to finish at a record high 49,462.08, while the NASDAQ climbed 151.35 points or 0.65 percent to end at 23,547.17 and the S&P 500 gained 42.77 points or 0.62 percent to close at 6,944.82, also a record.

The Dow benefitted from a sharp increase by shares of Amazon (AMZN) after it announced it is rolling out Alexa.com to Alexa+ Early Access customers in what is seen as an effort to more directly compete with ChatGPT and Gemini.

The continued advance by the broader markets came despite a lack of major catalysts, as traders look ahead to the release of several key U.S. economic reports in the coming days.

The highlight of the week may be the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday. That data could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as investors booked profits while analyzing the consequences of Saturday's swift U.S. military operation in Venezuela on global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was down $1.11 or 1.90 percent at $57.21 per barrel.