Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in seven straight sessions, collecting almost 40 points or 2.3 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,710-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is week after Iran closed down the Strait of Hormuz again over the weekend. The European markets were soft and the U.S. bourses were off and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the plantations and telecoms, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index perked 2.04 points or 0.12 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,712.03 after trading as low as 1,699.18.

Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail increased 0.28 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.15 percent, Axiata vaulted 0.50 percent, Celcomdigi sank 0.36 percent, CIMB Group declined 1.67 percent, Gamuda climbed 0.45 percent, Hong Leong Bank eased 0.09 percent, IHH Healthcare improved 0.34 percent, IOI Corporation soared 2.12 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong spiked 1.74 percent, Maybank collected 0.18 percent, MISC fell 0.12 percent, MRDIY retreated 1.79 percent, Nestle Malaysia accelerated 1.14 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.97 percent, Petronas Dagangan rallied 0.54 percent, Petronas Gas added 0.23 percent, PPB Group skyrocketed 8.82 percent, Press Metal perked 0.12 percent, Public Bank skidded 1.00 percent, QL Resources dropped 0.78 percent, Sime Darby surged 5.14 percent, SD Guthrie rose 0.17 percent, Sunway gained 0.19 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 1.35 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.42 percent, YTL Corporation slumped 1.47 percent and YTL Power, Maxis and RHB Bank were unchanged.

The markets on Wall Street were closed on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday, but the European bourses ended mostly under water.

The UK's FTSE 100 ended down 0.35 percent, while Germany's DAX drifted down 0.16 percent and France's CAC 40 lost 0.55percent and Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.06 percent.

The weakness that emerged was due to uncertainty about U.S. and Iran securing a lasting peace truce in the Middle East following the abrupt cancellation of talks between the two nations in Switzerland.

The cancellation happened following exchange of fresh attacks between Israel and Hezbollah, and Iran then accused the U.S. of breaking the agreement - since one of the main conditions was for Israel to also cease hostilities.

Crude oil prices tumbled last week on reports that the Strait of Hormuz was re-opened, falling more than 10 percent from the previous week's close to below $80. But Iran closed the strait again over the weekend, likely prompting a rebound in crude prices this week.