|
10.01.2024 01:00:04
Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,200-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets are expected to split the difference.
The STI finished modestly higher again on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.
For the day, the index gained 10.94 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,197.96 after trading between 3,189.26 and 3,205.80.
Among the actives, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.68 percent, while CapitaLand Investment spiked 1.33 percent, City Developments rose 0.15 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.40 percent, DBS Group perked 0.06 percent, Emperador rallied 0.99 percent, Keppel DC REIT soared 2.19 percent, Keppel Ltd gathered 0.14 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust gained 0.67 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust shed 0.40 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.60 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.62 percent, SATS jumped 1.07 percent, Seatrium Limited advanced 0.89 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 2.99 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.26 percent, SingTel added 0.84 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.93 percent and Wilmar International, Yangzijiang Financial, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore, Hongkong Land, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and UOL Group were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and largely stayed under water, although the NASDAQ managed to break barely into the green.
The Dow shed 157.85 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 37,525.16, while the NASDAQ rose 13.94 points or 0.09 percent to close at 14,857.71 and the S&P 500 slipped 7.04 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,756.50.
The early weakness on Wall Street came as some traders looked to cash in on Monday's strong gains amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.
While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged later this month, traders have recently become increasingly skeptical about whether the central bank will cut rates in March.
In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in November.
Oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday as rising geopolitical risks raised concerns about possible supply and trade disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February settled higher by $1.47 at $72.24 a barrel.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX etwas schwächer -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Chinas Börsen schließen tiefer - Nikkei letztlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch etwas leichter. Der deutsche Markt tendierte zur Wochenmitte seitwärts. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Aufschlägen. Während die chinesischen Börsen Abschläge verbuchten, konnte der japanische Leitindex getragen von einem schwachen Yen deutlich anziehen.