Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 60 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,885-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on trade and interest rate concerns and a slide in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement companies, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index picked up 9.62 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 10,886.05 after trading between 10,865.00 and 10,899.84.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.24 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.79 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.48 percent, Fubon Financial slid rose 0.34 percent, First Financial gained 0.44 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.59 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 2.17 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 2.43 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.31 percent, AsusTek Computer shed 0.69 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.09 percent, MediaTek eased 0.16 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.76 percent, Taiwan Cement jumped 1.59 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 1.42 percent and Taishin Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks fluctuated on Tuesday before pulling back from record closing highs to finish in the red.

The Dow shed 23.53 points or 0.09 percent to 27,335.63, while the NASDAQ lost 35.39 points or 0.43 percent to 8,222.80 and the S&P 500 fell 10.26 points or 0.34 percent to 3,0004.04.

Selling pressure emerged in afternoon trading after President Donald Trump told reporters U.S.-China trade talks still have a "long way to go" and once again threatened to impose tariffs on another $325 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The lower close also followed a mixed batch of U.S. economic data that led to uncertainty about the near-term outlook for interest rates. Raising concerns the Federal Reserve could refrain from cutting rates later this month, the Commerce Department noted much stronger than expected U.S. retail sales growth in June.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday amid signs U.S. and Iranian officials may renew negotiations and on reports that Hurricane Barry did not cause significant damage to oil infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $1.96 or 3.3 percent at $57.62 a barrel, the lowest mark since July 5.