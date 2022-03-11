Rally May Stall For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 30 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,645-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns and inflation worries. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asan bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the energy producers were limited by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 3.44 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 1,647.08 after trading between 1,643.39 and 1,659. Volume was 30.284 billion shares worth 100.156 billion baht. There were 1,009 gainers and 865 decliners, with 524 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.43 percent, while Asset World climbed 1.24 percent, Banpu plunged 3.42 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 0.74 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.63 percent, Bangkok Expressway strengthened 1.16 percent, B. Grimm rallied 2.36 percent, BTS Group added 0.54 percent, CP All Public fell 0.38 percent, Energy Absolute advanced 0.89 percent, Gulf gathered 1.05 percent, IRPC spiked 2.25 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.57 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.74 percent, Krung Thai Card improved 1.24 percent, PTT Oil & Retail rose 0.40 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 0.34 percent, PTT Global Chemical accelerated 2.56 percent, SCG Packaging increased 1.37 percent, Siam Commercial Bank declined 1.29 percent, Siam Concrete was up 1.34 percent, True Corporation slid 0.40 percent, TTB Bank lost 0.76 percent and Thailand Airport, Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 112.18 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 33,174.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 125.58 points or 0.95 percent to close at 13,129.96 and the S&P 500 lost 18.36 points or 0.43 percent to end at 4,259.52.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine as peace talks between the countries resulted in little progress on key issues.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a continued acceleration in the annual rate of U.S. consumer price growth in February, reaching its highest rate since January 1982. A separate report from the Labor Department showed a modest increase in initial jobless claims last week.

Crude oil prices retreated on Thursday following reports that Russia will fulfill its contractual obligations, helping to ease concerns about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled at $106.02 a barrel, down $2.68 or 2.5 percent from the previous close.