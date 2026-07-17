Rally May Stall For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,635-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with technology stocks expected to weigh. The European and U.S. markets were own and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource and service sectors.

For the day, the index rose 5.08 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,635.29 after trading between 1,629.34 and 1,639 65. Volume was 11.480 billion shares worth 77.417 billion baht. There were 325 gainers and 139 decliners, with 195 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but quickly fell under water, trending lower throughout the trading day and finishing near session lows.

The Dow sank 105.67 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 52,552.97, while the NASDAQ tumbled 387.28 points or 1.47 percent to end at 25,881.95 and the S&P 500 lost 38.63 points or 0.51 percent to close at 7,533.77.

The pullback on Wall Street came amid renewed weakness among technology stocks, as reflected by the slump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks turned in some of the worst performances.

Gold, brokerage and steel stocks saw notable weakness, while transportation, housing and healthcare stocks were up.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly dipped to a two-month low last week. Also, the Commerce Department noted a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in June.

Crude oil prices slumped on Thursday as hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict strengthened. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $0.90 or 1.13 percent at $78.70 per barrel.