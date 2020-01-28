Ralph Gagliardi Joins Company Alarm's Board of Advisors

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Company Alarm, a business identity theft protection startup, announced today that Ralph Gagliardi, the head of one of the nation's only law enforcement units dedicated to business identity theft, has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

Gagliardi boasts more than 29 years of law enforcement experience. Currently, he leads a four-person team to combat business identity theft, making him one of the nation's leading experts on the topic.

"Ralph is truly one of the most knowledgeable sources of information on business identity theft," said Company Alarm Founder Andy Pham . "His experience with this crime is not theoretic. More so than just about anyone else in this country, he has seen business identity theft up close and personal. He understands the intricacies of the scam and has seen the havoc it can wreak on businesses. We are grateful to have his guidance as we develop solutions to protect businesses from identity theft."

Gagliardi is a subject matter expert in complex fraud and organized crime investigations. His current focus is on criminal activity that spans statewide, national and international jurisdictions. The unit he leads investigates crimes that include business email compromise, wire fraud and many others where technology is used in the commission of a crime. Gagliardi assists in the development of policy and legislative efforts pertaining to identity theft, fraud, and cybercrime. He is a certified fraud examiner (CFE) and a member of the National Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

"I admire what Andy is doing with Company Alarm," Gagliardi said. "As a victim himself of business identity theft, he knows what's at stake. I'm excited that he's decided to use his experiences to try to help other businesspeople avoid his fate. Business identity theft is a growing problem, but it remains largely unknown and misunderstood."

About Company Alarm

Company Alarm combats business identity theft by offering businesses 24-hour monitoring of their information on file with the local government. If any of that information is ever changed, which could be a sign of business identity theft, business owners receive an immediate text alerting them to exactly what changed. Company Alarm was founded by serial entrepreneur Andy Pham after a holding company he used to house a $5 million piece of land was hijacked by identity thieves. For more information, visit www.companyalarm.com .

