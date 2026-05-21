Ralph Lauren Q4 Earnings Rise, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), the fashion luxury brand, Thursday reported higher earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

The stock is trading up by nearly 10 percent in the pre-market.

Further, the company provided its outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2027.

Quarterly earnings increased to $152 million or $2.45 per share from $129 million or $2.03 per of last year.

Excluding items, earnings rose to $174 million or $2.80 per share from $144 million or $2.27 per share of the previous year.

Revenue grew 17 percent to $1.98 billion from $1.7 billion of the prior year.

Direct-to-Consumer Comparable Store Sales increased by 17 percent in the fourth quarter and 13 percent for the full year, on strong full-price selling trends.

Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects revenues to increase approximately mid- to high-single digits to last year on a constant currency basis.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects constant currency revenues to increase approximately mid-single digits to last year centered around 4 percent to 5 percent.

Additionally, the company has increased dividend by 10 percent and the new quarterly dividend is $1.00 per share surmised to be paid on July 10 to shareholders of record as on June 26.

In pre-market activity, RL shares were treading at $362.57, up 9.95% on the New York Stock Exchange.